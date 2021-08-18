LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

The Warren County Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Week with a drawing for a gift certificate to be redeemed at the local market. The official observance was Aug. 1-7, but the drawing was delayed until last Saturday due to rain. Pictured, from the left, are Cheryl Bell, vendor and member of the Warren County Growers Association executive board; Kevin Lynch and Frank Dillahunt, vendors; Mary Harris and Brittany Smiley, who drew the winning ticket.