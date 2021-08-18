The Warren County Farmers Market is thriving in its new location in the Warren County Health Department parking lot, where it has achieved the milestone of having 200 customers in one Saturday.
The market will be open from 8 a.m.-noon each Saturday at the health department parking lot, 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton, through mid-October, depending on product availability and number of vendors.
Danylu Hundley, a vendor and member of the Warren County Growers Association executive board, expressed appreciation for the support of customers through the process of shifting locations this season.
“We appreciate that customers have followed us,” she said. “They really supported us as we moved from the BB&T parking lot, to downtown Warrenton, to Always N Bloom to the Warren County Health Department parking lot.”
Hundley said that 45 customers braved a morning of rain on a recent Saturday to shop at the Farmers Market.
“It was amazing that people went in spite of the forecast and the rain,” she said. “Once they saw a break, they came.”
Even on that rainy day, people of all ages, from children through senior citizens, came to pick up vegetables, eggs, plants, baked goods and more. When needed, vendors assisted customers through car windows.
Hundley said that the response from the public, even on a rainy day, shows how the Farmers Market is recovering after the COVID-19 pandemic. A more diverse variety of products is now available, and the Farmers Market has added three new vendors, bringing the total to 13 participating producers and eight who have booths on a regular basis.
Vendors were showcasing the late summer harvest on Saturday, Aug. 14 as they and customers braved not rain, but the heat and humidity typical of August.
Area Master Gardeners BJ Wright and Vivian Paynter shared tips for raising plants and health recipes.
Frank Dillahunt, who has been a Farmers Market vendor for 12 years, saw a high demand for butterbeans and peas.
“They have been really popular this week and last week,” he said.
Dillahunt also offered okra, eggplant, peppers and cucumbers.
Cheryl Bell of Tummy Pleasers, who is also a member of the Growers Association executive board, is also in her 12th year with the Farmers Market. Baked goods that have become weekly favorites include lemon and chocolate cake. Items such as jellies, muffins and cake with fruit depend on the season. Also popular is “Mother’s Apple Cake.”
Among vendors who more recently joined the Farmers Market are Kevin and Jamie Lynch of Ponos Farm. Jamie explained that ponos is the Greek word for hard work.
The Lynches were offering eggs and handmade jewelry. They also raise sheep and hope to offer wool products in the future.
James Henderson of Henderson Natural Farms, who has been a vendor for around seven years, sold mushrooms, vegetables and garden herbs.
Cecile Renn, now in her third year as a vendor, offered plants, herbs and cut flowers. She said that Japanese maples have been especially popular.
Kyel Owens, another new vendors, was selling Benny’s fresh eggs. He described participating in the Farmers Market as a way to give back to the community.
“Ms. Hundley introduced me to the Farmers Market,” he said. “It has been a blessing.”
Also on Saturday, Gina Woodhouse sold a variety of perennial plants, including the Egyptian walking onion, which she described as being able to provide chives year-round. In the next few weeks, she expects to have elderberry plants.
“Everything is very medicinal and healthy,” Woodhouse said of her plants.
Hundley, of G&D Produce, offered peppers, tomatoes, green beans, apples and pears.
She is excited about what will be available as summer moves toward fall. Produce and other items will include collards, cabbage, broccoli, fall seedlings, seasonal baked goods, lamb, pork, mushrooms, jams, jellies, molasses, honey, and more.
Hundley said that the Farmers Market continues to be mindful of COVID-19 guidelines. Tastings have not been held this season, and handwashing is encouraged. Hundley has noticed that customers do not touch produce as much as in the past. Because the Farmers Market is held outside, customers may choose whether to wear masks as they feel comfortable.
For Hundley and other vendors, the Farmers Market offers an opportunity to not only share their products with the public, but to spend some time visiting with local residents and visitors to the area.
Members of the community who have not visited the Warren County Farmers Market yet this season will have a few more months to stop by to pick up a few grocery items or the fixings for a special meal.
