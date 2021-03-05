The Warren County Food System Challenge is a program brought to you by Warren County Cooperative Extension that teaches Warren County youth ages 5-18 about their local food system. Youth will participate in a series of virtual lectures via Zoom, food drives and visits to local food businesses.
Participants will receive points for each activity they complete with the goal of receiving 100 points. At the end of the challenge, participants who receive 100 points will receive a prize. The participant with the most points will be recognized as Challenge MVP.
To register, go to: eventbrite.com/e/warren-county-food-system-challenge-tickets-142780884469.
For more information, call the Warren County Cooperative Extension office at 252-257-3640.
