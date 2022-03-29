Testimony for the defense began on Monday in the first-degree murder trial of Lester Kearney, 38, of Littleton. Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. is presiding over the trial in Warren County Superior Court.
Kearney stands accused in the 2018 fatal home invasion and fire that severely injured the Rev. John Alford and resulted in the death of his wife, Nancy. Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. presided.
The co-defendant in the case, Kevin Munn, 34, of the Afton-Elberon community, entered guilty pleas in 2018 to first-degree murder charges related to the death of Nancy Alford and in the 2017 shooting death of Vance County businessman Tommy Ellington.
Kearney and Munn were accused of breaking into the Wildwood Point Subdivision home of the Rev. John and Dr. Nancy Alford on March 9, 2018. According to initial law enforcement reports, Dr. Alford was kidnapped by one of the men and forced to withdraw money from the State Employees’ Credit Union in Roanoke Rapids before driving the suspect back to her home. There, the couple were left to die after their home was set on fire. Dr. Alford died at the scene. Rev. Alford escaped and was hospitalized due to his injuries.
Testimony for the state began on March 22 and continued through the end of the week. Rev. Alford’s testimony concerned the events of March 9, 2018 and a description of the intruder as a black man with something partially covering his face, and said that the man threatened to put a bullet in his head when a buddy or friend arrived. Alford also testified that he heard his wife ask the intruder, “Do you know Tommy Overby?”
Alford later described hearing what sounded like his wife’s body slamming into the floor. He testified about the fire, about going outside the house and trying to go back in the burning home to locate his wife. However, due to the intensity of the flames and smoke, he had to leave.
Alford testified that as he recovered in the hospital, he said, “there’s the guy” after seeing a photograph that he concluded was shown in connection with a news report about the case. In response to questions from Assistant District Attorney Melissa Pelfrey, Alford pointed to Lester Kearney as the man he saw in his home.
Alford also testified that he saw a photograph of a second man, whom he identified as Kevin Munn, on television reports. Alford said that he did not see Munn at his home on March 9, 2018.
Trooper Lamont Settles of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, who stopped Kevin Munn for speeding near Littleton on March 13, 2018, testified that he learned that Munn was a person of interest in the Alford case by monitoring law enforcement radio channels from Warren and surrounding counties, and that he was aware of an outstanding Vance County warrant for Munn’s arrest.
David Brown of the Brunswick County (Va.) Sheriff’s Office, who was a criminal investigator with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in 2018, testified that he remembered that Overby had worked with Kevin Munn, and that Munn and Kearney had been friends. Brown further testified that he encountered Munn and Kearney five years prior to the Alford case when he saw both of them at the same residence. Brown said that it was common knowledge among law enforcement that Munn and Kearney were associates.
Other evidence presented by the state included a sock filled with jewelry belonging to the Alfords. Brown testified that a book bag found in the vehicle Munn was driving when he was stopped for speeding in the Littleton area contained the sock.
Lynn Gay, assistant director of field operations with the North Carolina SBI, indicated that at the time of Kearney’s arrest in a Walgreens parking lot in Roanoke Rapids, there was someone with him who offered phone evidence of a phone conversation with Kearney on the morning of March 9, 2018.
Evidence also included photographs taken during the investigation of the fire scene, and an autopsy report showing three separate areas of blunt injury to Dr. Alford’s head. The report concluded that Dr. Alford’s death resulted from thermal injuries, or injuries related to the fire, and inhalation of the products of combustion. Blunt force trauma inflicted before the fire was listed as contributing to her death.
Before the defense began its testimony on Monday, Judge Hight denied a defense motion that all charges against Kearney be dismissed. Amos Tyndall, defense attorney, contended that the state did not present sufficient evidence to prove Kearney’s guilt.
As testimony for the defense began, Detective Brian Giddiens of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office displayed for jurors a range of objects entered as evidence that included cellphones from an address identified as the Munn family’s residence, cellphones identified as belonging to Lester Kearney, including one with a cracked screen, a GPS system, clothing recovered from a vehicle owned by Kevin Munn, a bookbag identified previously as where a sock filled with jewelry was found, a receipt for an inspection tag for a 2011 Mercedes, a number of credit, debit and other cards belonging to Rev. Alford that were recovered from the residence of Munn’s sister, and a carrying case with pistol belonging to Rev. Alford that was recovered from the property of Munn’s family.
The rest of Monday’s proceedings involved testimony from Spencer McInvaille, digital forensics examiner with Envista Forensics, who extracted information from the GPS device and a cellphone identified as belonging to Lester Kearney.
McInvaille testified that that the GPS device recorded travel from the Alfords’ home around 8:30 a.m. on March 9, 2018 to the parking lot of a State Employees’ Credit Union in Roanoke Rapids and back to the Alfords’ residence with a stop in the Gaston area.
McInvaille testified that the device left the Alford property shortly after 10:15 and moved toward Henderson and an area near the home of Munn’s sister. He further testified that over the next few days, the GPS device traveled to Alberta, Va., Asheville, Henderson to the residence of Kevin Munn, Warrenton, Chester and Alexandria, Va., before traveling to Roanoke Rapids where the data ends.
McInvaille testified that cell tower and usage data extracted from Kearney’s cellphone showed that the phone was in use at 8:09 a.m. on March 9, 2018, from a location on Summit Road, Littleton, and that extracted data showed additional use from that address.
During cross examination on Tuesday, McInvaille indicated that he could not find Facebook records of the phone text conversation shown to law enforcement at the time of Kearney’s arrest. He indicated that the data he recovered did not show an overlap between the devices used at the home of the Alfords and the Summit Road address.
Timothy Randolph Kearney, Jr., Lester Kearney’s second cousin, testified about interactions with Lester Kearney on March 9, 2018, including time spent at the Summit Road address where Lester was living at the time.
Ivy Carter, with whom Timothy is in a long-term relationship, testified that they purchased a car before 10 a.m. on March 9, 2018, and shortly afternoon, drove to Lester’s residence to show him the car. She added that they interacted with Lester at other times during the day.
Tommy Overby, a carpenter, testified for the defense that he did not know Lester Kearney. He said that when he did some work for Dr. Alford in 2017, Kevin Munn was employed with him, and that Munn was with him at a time he went to Rev. Alford’s home.
Noah Watford of the Clyde community in western North Carolina testified that he and his wife saw a Mercedes that was stuck in a area in a field below their home. He said that there was a white man in his yard who asked for help. Watford testified that the man was able to free his vehicle without assistance. When the man drove away, Watford told his wife to call police.
Late in the afternoon, SBI Special Agent in Charge C.M. Drake testified about interviewing Watford, and also seeking surveillance videos from businesses in another area where the car was spotted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.