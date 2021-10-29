The Warren County NAACP’s SPARK (Seeking Peace and Recognizing Kinship) Community Organization will partner with the NAACP Community Coordination Committee to conduct a facemask giveaway from 10 a.m.-noon or until supplies run out on Saturday, Nov. 6, in the parking lot of Food Lion in the Warren Corners Shopping Center in Norlina.
Both disposable and cloth masks will be available at no cost to recipients. The event was planned because wearing facemasks, washing hands and observing social distancing continue to be recommended as ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
During the event, participants will also have an opportunity to complete a voter registration and/or NAACP application.
Food Lion in Warren Corners Shopping Center is located at 1202 US Hwy. 158 business west, Norlina.
