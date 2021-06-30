A ribbon cutting ceremony on June 23 marked the opening of Trinity Source, which offers health and wellness products derived from the hemp plant. The store is at 139 S. Main St., Warrenton, in the former location of On Main Southern Eatery & Venue.
Ron Judkins, one of the partners who operated On Main, described the name of his new venture as a reference to the Holy Trinity — God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Ghost/Spirit. He noted that many of his business endeavors carry the name of Trinity.
“All I do is grounded in the foundation that God is able to (meet our needs),” Judkins said. “God allows us to be stewards over businesses.”
Trinity Source represents a collaboration with Patrick Brown of The Brown Family Farm in the Hecks Grove community to carry Hempfinity, the line of health and wellness products derived from hemp plants he raises on the farm.
The retail space features photographs of Brown planting hemp at his farm and of the plants themselves in various stages of growth.
Judkins noted two women in his life who have provided support as he made plans to establish Trinity Source.
Judkins credits his mother, Rena Judkins, with providing him with an example of the determination one needs to be successful in life. A native of the Hecks Grove community, Ron Judkins recalls that his mother worked hard for everything the family had.
“Mom raised us by the sweat of her brow,” he said. “She taught me that anything is possible. That’s the reason why I push as hard as I do.”
Judkins described his wife, Warren Early College High School Principal Shena Judkins, as his strength, safe haven and best friend.
“She pushes and encourages me,” he said.
Judkins also credits his business team with making Trinity Source possible: Executive Operational Manager Tammy Taylor, Retail Store Clerk Rockele Bryant, Entrepreneurship Counsel Orlando Terry and Business Mentor Macy Foster.
While CBD products are becoming more well known across the country, Judkins described his goal for Trinity Source as helping to make the community healthier.
“My main goal is to create a healthy community through a natural, holistic solution,” he said.
Judkins said that the products he offers are designed to address health issues such as pain, inflammation, anxiety and nausea, and to prevent disease.
Trinity Source currently offers Hempfinity salves, gummies, tension oils, bath salts, lip balm, soap, lotion, pet drops, syrup, patches and teas. In the future, Judkins hopes to expand his retail space to offer additional brands of CBD products.
At this point, he wants to educate the public about what CBD/hemp products are and are not, and how they can be used.
“My goal within the next couple of months is to make people aware, to educate them on what the products can do, their many different uses,” Judkins said.
Trinity Source is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. For more information, call 252-879-0180.
