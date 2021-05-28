Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department will resume Thursday night Bingo on June 10. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and games will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The event will mark the first time that the fire department has held Bingo night since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic reached North Carolina.
A number of precautions will be in place as Bingo nights resume. Those attending are required to wear facemasks. The kitchen will be temporary closed, but prepackaged snacks, sodas and bottled water will be available for purhase.
Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department is located at 790 Lizard Creek Rd., Littleton.
