Members of the Warren County Retired School Personnel donate nonperishable food items and monetary contributions to Warren County Schools Social Workers to help provide meals to needy families during the Thanksgiving holiday. With the group’s donation, eight families were helped. Those interested in joining the WCRSP, which consists of retired Warren County Schools educators, contact Elvelon Mason at ewmason81@gmail.com.
