The Lake Gaston Association will hold its next monthly board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake Gaston Baptist Church located on Eaton Ferry Road across from the Subway Restaurant.
North Carolina and Virginia wildlife officers will speak on the topic “Not everyone has a good time on the water — Boating and drinking don’t mix.”
The meeting will also provide an opportunity to get caught up on the various activities of the LGA committees: Lake Environment, Public Safety, Government Relations, Marketing & Membership, and Lake Clean-Up.
For those who have a lake-related issue that they feel the LGA should be working on, there will be time allotted on the agenda to present those concerns to the LGA Board.
The meeting is open to the public, members, and non-members alike.
For more information, call 252-586-6577 or send a request to info@lakegastonassoc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.