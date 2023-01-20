The following pleas were accepted and judgments handed down during the Jan. 3 session of Warren County Criminal Superior Trial Court. Judge Cindy K. Sturges presided.
• Marcus Deleon Townes, plea of guilty to driving while impaired; sentenced to 30 days in the state Misdemeanant Confinement Program, suspended, 18 months supervised probation; ordered to complete 48 hours of community service within six months and undergo a substance abuse assessment; probation supervision fee waived; court costs to be a civil judgment; probation transferred to Vance County; charges of felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, misdemeanor possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana and driving while license revoke-not impaired revocation voluntarily dismissed.
• Hernan Melvin Abreu, pleas of guilty to felony trafficking in cocaine and felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; prayer for judgment continued; to be sentenced Feb. 27; two counts of felony trafficking in cocaine and single counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance voluntarily dismissed.
• Tyquan Dashawn Henderson, pleas of guilty to felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor injury to real property; sentenced to 6-17 months in the Department of Adult Correction, suspended, 14 months supervised probation; ordered to undergo a drug assessment; probation supervision fee waived; court costs and attorney fees to be civil judgments; charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia voluntarily dismissed.
• Jalen Baskerville, charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor injury to personal property voluntarily dismissed.
• Marcus D. Townes, Jr., plea of guilty to felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury; sentenced to 13-25 months in the DAC, suspended, 18 months supervised probation; probation supervision fee waived; $58,000 restitution and court costs to be civil judgments; probation transferred to Vance County; charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony discharge weapon into occupied property resulting in serious bodily injury voluntary dismissed.
• Omari Williams, charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury voluntarily dismissed.
• Travion Daquan Hargrove, pleas of guilty to robbery with dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon; sentenced to 44-65 months in the DAC; court costs and attorney fee to be civil judgments; charges of assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor escape local jail voluntarily dismissed.
