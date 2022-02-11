Triangle North Healthcare Foundation has established a scholarship program to help high school students from the TNHF region attend college. The Foundation is seeking students whose academic plans align with the TNHF mission — to encourage, support, and invest in quality efforts that measurably improve health in the Triangle North region — and vision — to live in a healthy community.
Each high school in the TNHF region, which includes Warrenm, Franklin, Granville and Vance counties, will select one student to nominate for the TNHF scholarship. From this pool of applicants, the Foundation’s Scholarship Committee will select one individual from each county to receive a $10,000 scholarship.
Preference will be given to students who plan to major in a health-related field. Scholarship applications must be submitted to the school counselors by March 11.
Requirements for the scholarship recipients include:
• A minimum unweighted GPA of 2.5
• Plans to pursue a career in a health-related field
• Full-time residence in Warren, Franklin, Granville or Vance County
• Documented acceptance into an accredited two-year or four-year college or university
TNHF Scholarship application packets are available in the high school guidance Offices or can be downloaded from the Foundation’s website at www.tnhfoundation.org.
Based in Henderson, Triangle North Healthcare Foundation is a regional healthcare foundation which was established in Nov. 2011 after Maria Parham Medical Center merged with the for-profit Duke LifePoint organization. The Foundation’s grants and scholarships are made possible by the endowment that was created from the assets of the former nonprofit hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.