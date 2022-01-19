Author Thomas Wolfe was the first cousin of another Thomas Wolfe, Norlina’s Thomas W. Wolfe. The world-renowned author was famous for his book, “You Can’t Go Home Again.” With apologies to the author—you can.
And that’s what legendary musician and maestro Fletcher Wolfe did to celebrate his 90th birthday. Friends and relatives gathered at Rachel’s Whistle Stop restaurant to honor Wolfe, an amazing man, who graduated from Norlina High School in 1949 and enjoyed a career as a great baritone, pianist, and director of the Grammy-winning Atlanta Boy Choir, which he led for 60 years.
From his early boyhood days, Wolfe was a child prodigy who would go on to make his Carnegie Hall debut in 1964, and would be acclaimed for his work with the Boy Choir. The choir traveled the world, and Fletcher and the choir would meet and perform for presidents, kings and queens, and even the Pope in Rome.
But the birthday celebration was for close friends and relatives, and a modest Fletcher said that while traveling the world was wonderful, the place he loved most is Norlina. In his remarks, Fletcher recognized fellow nonagenarians Lou Traylor and Esther Delbridge, who organized the celebration.
The town honored the maestro in 2020 with a historic marker in front of his boyhood home on Liberty Street. So it was fitting that one of Norlina’s most famous sons chose to return “home” to celebrate his landmark birthday.
In addition to his friends in Norlina, Fletcher shared the day with his nieces, Cindy Wolfe Beaver and husband David, and Becky Wolfe Harrison and husband Keith, all of Raleigh; along with Fletcher’s cousins, Skeeter Price and Frances McKenzie, and friend Trish Gregory, all of Chase City. Also attending was Casey Anglin, who accompanied Fletcher from his home in Sky Valley, Ga.
If you’d like to learn more about the life and career of this remarkable man, you can find Luci Weldon’s 2020 article about the historic marker dedication in The Warren Record or at warrenrecord.com, or in Fletcher’s two books: “Around the World in 85 Years,” by Candace Keach, Volumes 1 and 2. Volume Two was published in 2021.
