Friday, March 19, is the registration deadline for the Four County 4-H Poultry Show and Sale which covers Warren, Franklin, Granville and Vance counties.
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Warren County Center asks those who already have registration forms to submit them by March 19 as well.
The registration form is available via Google Forms. Those who need help accessing the form to register their child or family should contact Warren County Cooperative Extension Agents Matthew Place at mbplace@ncsu.edu or by calling 919-495-2230; or Stephen Misenheimer at scmisenh@ncsu.edu or by calling 252-257-3640.
