The public is invited to meet and get to know the Warren County political candidates at the “Meet the Candidates Forum” on Saturday, April 23, from 1 – 3 p.m., at the Long Bridge Volunteer Fire Department, 1678 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton, NC 27850.
All candidates have been invited for: NC Senate District 3; NC House of Representatives District 27; Warren County Commissioners District 3; Sheriff and Warren County Board of Education Districts 01, 02, & 04.
The forum will follow this format: first, candidates will be given a couple of minutes to introduce themselves and their platform. Second, moderator will ask questions that will have been submitted in writing by audience members before and during the meeting. All questions will be screened and candidates will have one minute to respond.
For further information please contact the Lake Gaston Association office at (252) 586-6577 or info@lakegastonassoc.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.