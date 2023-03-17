A workshop for increasing the participation of underserved landowners in the North Carolina Conservation Reserve Program will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Halifax Community College, 100 College Drive, 400 Building, Weldon.
The workshop is presented by REC Sustainable Forestry & Land Retention Project and Warnell School of Forestry & Natural Resources at the University of Georgia, with the support of the US Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency.
Registration/light breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. with introduction to begin at 8:30 a.m. Morning presentations will feature the Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service before a break. A farmer’s perspective will be presented before lunch.
Afternoon activities include presentations about conservation organization, tree establishment in agriculture fields and conservation benefits from CRP. Following a break, there will be focus group discussions, summarization and survey, and discussion about future plans.
Registration is free of charge at https://bit.ly/Mar31Workshop. The registration deadline is March 21.
For more information, contact Sherwynn Best of The Sustainable Forestry & Land Retention Project at sbest@roanokeelectric.com or 252-539-4614.
