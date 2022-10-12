The Boys & Girls Club in Warren County anticipates a strong year with its Mariam Boyd Elementary School unit averaging 25 students per day, and a unit scheduled to open at Northside Elementary School on Monday.
Donyell “DJ” Jones, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central North Carolina, outlined the goal of having up to 50 elementary school-aged members at each location.
The local Boys & Girls Club units are made possible through a partnership with Warren County Schools and are staffed by school system employees.
“These are the people who are familiar with and understand the needs of the students,” Jones said.
Helping students is at the heart of the Boys & Girls Club.
“We are open to all young people,” Jones said. “We want to (help) all young people, especially those who need us the most, whether they need academic support, social support or a safe space.”
He described the Boys & Girls Club as a place where members can just be themselves and interact with other young people of all backgrounds. The club is also designed to help members prepare for the future, whether they plan to enter college, the military or the workforce, while encouraging them to become active in their communities.
“We want to ensure that the kids, our future leaders, have what they need to be successful in their lives,” Jones added.
Daily activities are geared toward this goal. Each day, Boys & Girls Club runs from after the end of the regular school day until 6 p.m. A meal and snack are provided.
Activities include the Power Hour Homework Program, giving students a chance to work on their homework and participate in educational enrichment activities, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), art programs, social and recreational activities, and more.
Jones said that a focus on social and emotional well-being is especially important now as youth continue to feel the impact of the pandemic.
He also said that mentoring and providing a safe environment for discussion remains an important components of the Boys & Girls Club.
“If you have an issue, we will have someone who can listen,” Jones said. “A lot of times, someone to laugh with and cry with (is all you need). It gives you a sense of belonging.”
Being in a safe environment with supportive peers allows a person to grow, he added.
Boys & Girls Club members also participate in career aspirations activities and set goals.
Jones noted that activities are not all serious — there is plenty of time for fun.
He hopes that as the current Boys & Girls Club members grow up, that the club will continue to grow with them to offer activities at the middle school level in the future.
Jones expressed appreciation to the Warren County school system and the community for their support of the Boys & Girls Club, adding that the organization can play an important role in advocating for Warren County as a whole.
“We can work together to make Warren County a great place,” Jones said.
For information about enrolling in the Boys & Girls Club, stop by the Mariam Boyd or Northside location, or contact Trisha Bland, chief operating officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central North Carolina at 919-690-0036, ext. 120. Membership is $10 per year with a weekly fee of $10 to attend club activities. Funding through the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council allows qualifying youth to attend free of charge. The Boys & Girls Club also seeks adult volunteers to read to youth, help with homework or share their talents and activities. For more information, contact Trisha Bland.
