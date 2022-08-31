Today (Wednesday) is International Overdose Awareness. Warren County Health Department would like to honor this day by providing the community with four local medication drop box locations.
The health department encourages any family with unused or expired prescription drugs to participate. This day is aimed to provide a safe and convenient way to dispose of any unused or expired prescription drugs.
Medication drug box locations are the following:
• Futrell Pharmacy, 108 S. Main St., Warrenton
• Warren County Senior Center, 435 W. Franklin St., Warrenton
• Warren County Sheriff’s Office, 132 Rafters Lane, Warrenton
• Drugco Discount Pharmacy, 139 Elam Rd., Littleton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.