E.T. Malone, Jr. of Warrenton, has explored a number of literary genres and topics through his writings. With his latest book, “Someone Has Killed the Bishop,” he adds murder mystery — told with a large dose of humor — to the list.
Malone’s life and career have reflected a diverse range of interests and modes of service, from journalism to longtime Episcopal priest. His interest in writing developed at a young age and continues today.
“I always have a book going, usually more than one,” Malone said. “I am interested in many things.”
These many interests inspired him to decide years ago to create books exploring various literary genres and topics. When he was younger, he wrote poetry and later moved to prose, selecting topics that he most enjoyed.
Malone then combined his love of literature, history and drawing by creating literary and historical maps.
“I went years without doing another book,” he said.
Malone’s next published book was a collection of short stories, both fiction and non-fiction. He was inspired by a small volume of short stories written by Warrenton native William T. Polk and wanted to create something similar.
Malone’s service in the ministry opened the doors to a greater diversity of research and writing. He not only published a book compiling a number of his sermons, but also church histories: “The Episcopal Church in North Carolina During the War Between the States” and “Bishop Cheshire’s Confirmations.” In his research for “Bishop Cheshire’s Confirmations,” Malone discovered detailed journals that provided a record of the thousands of people the Bishop confirmed, how he traveled to his destinations, and more.
Malone also wrote, “Dromgoole, Twice-Murdered,” a study of the Gimghoul Castle legend of Chapel Hill.
With all of the books that he had written, there were still other genres Malone wanted to explore. Wanting to write a novel, he was inspired by his love of mysteries and his work with the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina to create what would become “Someone Has Killed the Bishop.”
Malone, who worked for the Diocese for 12 years, was its director of communications and convention secretary, and worked directly with the Bishop. Malone noted that conventions involve delegates elected by Episcopal churches throughout the state. Around 200 delegates are members of the clergy, while around 300 are laypeople.
Malone said that conventions brought together people of different ideologies, ranging from the most conservative to the most liberal. The varying points of view become evident when resolutions are introduced.
“Sometimes there is vigorous debate and anger, and very strong partisans,” Malone said.
Trying to make sure that the convention proceeds smoothly is the Bishop, the spiritual leader of the Diocese and “boss” of the clergy, who must keep order and civility through various sources of conflict.
Malone draws upon this atmosphere to set the tone for “Someone Has Killed the Bishop,” which is set at the fictionalized 153rd annual convention of a diocese in the Upper South in the middle 1990s. The Bishop is expected to make a major announcement, and all of the delegates are speculating about what it could be, Malone said.
However, before the Bishop can make his announcement, he is found poisoned, stabbed and shot. There are plenty of suspects, including the husband of the Bishop’s secretary, Rosemary Ravenel Ravenscroft Tart, whom the Bishop escorted to a debutante ball years ago.
Malone presents a tale of twists, turns and humor in what he describes as a murder mystery, comedy and love story rolled into one.
“It was fun creating the plot and bringing together the loose ends,” he said.
Malone, who created the cover illustration for the “Someone Has Killed the Bishop,” enjoys the graphic design aspect of developing a book as much as the writing. When he sends his books to be published, they are in the layout in which the finished product will appear, from fonts to the placement and sizing of photographs.
Malone noted that design is easier for a work like “Someone Has Killed the Bishop” than one of his current projects, a biography of his great-grandfather, Warren County native Charles Daniel Malone. Work on the biography involved collecting material, including family photographs, for many years. Preparing the photographs for publication and placement of the photographs within the biography was a time-consuming process.
The biography is almost complete. Malone is now working on the index. He hopes that the biography will be published before the end of the year.
Malone is also compiling a collection of his drawings from the late 1950s forward in a work that he has titled, “Drawing on My Account.”
While he continues to explore a range of interests and genres, Malone has given no hints about what his next literary venture will be.
“Someone has Killed the Bishop” is available at Hardware Café, located at 106 S. Main St., Warrenton, and by visiting www.malonesmaps.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.