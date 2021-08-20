Vance-Granville Community College announces upcoming College and Career Readiness classes which offer adult learners, age 16 and older, the opportunity to improve their proficiency in Math and Reading, and complete their Adult High School Diploma or High School Equivalency.
All classes are free of charge and held on all four campuses with both morning and night schedules.
Classes are offered to prepare students for each subject area test on the GED/HiSET. Classes are designed in a nontraditional setting to allow students to work and progress at their own pace. Instructors focus on improving areas of students’ limited proficiency.
The curriculum for the Adult High School Diploma program is aligned with the NC Department of Public Instruction, which allows adults to continue pursuing their diploma and retain high school credits already earned. In order to enroll in the Adult High School Diploma program, students must have completed at least 13 credits, including physical education.
Class offerings and schedules are as follows:
• Main Campus, Henderson: Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Mondays through Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (New Readers class) and Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (English As a Second Language)
• Warren Campus (Warrenton): Mondays-Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; and Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. (ESL)
• Franklin Campus (Louisburg): Mondays-Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; and Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. (ESL)
• South Campus (Creedmoor): Mondays-Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Mondays-Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m.; and Mondays-Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m. (ESL)
To register, go to www.vgcc.edu.ccr (at center of page, click class schedule/register). For more information, call 252-738-3212 or email baskills@vgcc.edu.
