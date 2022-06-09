Disasters can be enormous or small, affecting entire cities or significant areas that straddle state lines. After a natural disaster or catastrophic event, first responders, utility workers and emergency service workers are inundated with emergencies and recovery efforts. Providing emergency readiness in an active Community Emergency Response Team program allows Warren County residents to be more self-sufficient, which lets emergency personnel attend to the recovery efforts promptly.
Volunteers in the CERT program learn how to prepare for natural and man-made disasters that may affect their community. The program provides a consistent approach to disaster preparedness training and organization that first responders can rely on during a disaster. CERT members receive training in the following areas to help them care for themselves, their families, and their communities:
• Disaster planning
• Damage assessment
• EOC assistance
• Team organization
• Disaster psychology
• Disaster simulation
Anyone living in Warren County who wants to become a certified CERT member must meet and maintain the following requirements:
• Obtain FEMA’s Incident Command System online training certificates after completing the 21-hour CERT training series
• Take the American Heart Association’s CPR Class
• Volunteer for at least 16 hours per year in emergency management, training, and outreach and community involvement programs.
• Must be of good moral character and adhere to the Warren County Emergency management beliefs and ethics.
• Be at least 18 years old and submit a signed Code of Conduct Form.
Any class participant and certified CERT member who is unable or unwilling to meet or maintain the Public Safety CERT program requirements, including the background check criteria, will be removed from the program and lose their CERT membership.
If you are interested in joining the Warren County CERT Program, contact Lewis Mustain at 804-512-3045 or lmustian@verizon.net; or Chris Tucker at 252-257-1191 or christucker@warrencountync.gov.
