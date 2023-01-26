On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Rotary Club of Warrenton had two special guests from the Engineers Without Borders project, Mark Swallow and Bruce Binney.
They are working in Guatemala to provide a steady stream of fresh water to the village. They have worked with the local Rotary District to secure grants and funds to help with the project. Swallow and Binney shared some photographs related to the project and described such efforts as getting pipes and other materials up a steep jungle mountain and back down.
The clubs that were involved were the Cary/Kildare Rotary, Garner Rotary and Knightdale Rotary clubs.
Mark Swallow holds degrees in Botany and Computer Science. In 1982, he joined IBM as a computer programmer working on their MVS Operating system.
Through his 37 years in IT (mostly with IBM), he has been a programmer, team leader, manager and program manager.
The projects grew in complexity from multi-thousand dollar projects to multi-million dollar projects. His last project prior to retiring included 700 people spread across six countries and lasted three years in Toronto, Canada.
After retiring in 2019, Swallow has volunteered with organizations helping the homeless in Raleigh and Wake County. He also volunteers with White Flag Shelters. Swallow joined Engineers Without Borders in 2019 and became vice president of the Research Triangle Professional Chapter in 2021, leveraging his project management experience with the Chipozo Water project.
Bruce Binney holds a degree in Systems Engineering, which he earned before embarking on a 20-year career in the Navy that included three sea tours, a masters degree in Electrical Engineering from Naval Postgraduate School, and multiple positions in Navy shipbuilding and systems acquisition programs.
After retiring from the Navy in 1980 with the rank of Commander, Binney began a second career with the MITRE Corporation, a not-for-profit organization that provides systems engineering services for the federal government, and this role continues to the present time.
In 2015, Binney became involved with Engineers Without Borders. After joining the Research Triangle Professional chapter, he also became involved with the NC State student chapter, acting as the mentor for the university’s water supply project in Guatemala.
The RTP chapter initiated the ongoing water supply project in the same region of Guatemala.
