Two arrests in a shooting outside Roxie’s Sports Bar in Warrenton earlier this month are pending, the town police chief announced during an update at the Warrenton Town Board meeting Monday night.
Chief Goble Lane said a warrant has been issued for one suspect on the following charges: two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharge a weapon into occupied dwelling with serious bodily injury, discharge a weapon with the intent to inflict personal bodily injury, and one count each of discharge weapon into occupied dwelling and discharge firearm in the city. A juvenile suspect is facing similar charges, Lane said.
According to information from the Warrenton Police Department, gunfire was exchanged shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, between a vehicle on South Hall Street and people outside Roxie’s, which is at 109 S. Hall St., Warrenton. When officers arrived at the scene, a number of vehicles were seen leaving the area.
Two juveniles with gunshot wounds were transported for medical treatment, one by ambulance and the other by medical helicopter.
Lane said Monday night that one of the injured may lose an eye and the other still had a bullet lodged inside of him.
He added that the incident appeared to be an ongoing issue between two groups of people, and that the home of one of the shooters had been shot up.
Additional patrols are being made in the area, and the town board voted Monday night to disallow parking on South Hall Street from Macon to Halifax streets, with towing enforced.
Related conversation included questions about whether or not Roxie’s continues to have a state permit to serve alcohol, which it does, and what activities go on inside the club, which Lane said he understood to include games, socializing and maybe stripping.
The chief said there were juveniles inside the bar the night of the shooting, but there is no age prohibition on juveniles being inside bars in North Carolina as long as they aren’t being served alcohol. The way to combat it and stripping, he said, was through town ordinance.
Commissioner Margaret Britt said she wanted the town to be proactive by creating an ordinance to keep ax throwing establishments out of the town.
The investigation into the shooting continues, and Lane said the public’s help is needed in identifying additional shooters. Anyone with information is asked to call the Warrenton Police Department at 252-257-3123. The best time to call the office is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Leave a message, and someone will return the call.
