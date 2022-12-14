Warren County 4-H was the grand marshal for Saturday’s Warren County Christmas Parade sponsored by the Rotary Club of Warrenton and the town of Warrenton. People of all ages gathered to celebrate the Christmas season with a variety of activities that included a visit from a very special visitor from the North Pole.
