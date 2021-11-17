Local residents and visitors to Warren County can find a variety of North Carolina products, ranging from knitwear to meats, at Uptown Mercantile, located in the Taylor Building at 130 N. Main St., Warrenton.
A grand opening Nov. 12 and 13 marked the official start of the small business, which Kevin Kelly operates to highlight the products of makers from Warren County and areas across North Carolina —from cheese produced in Ashe County in the mountains to earrings with sand from the state’s beaches.
Kelly grew up in the Raleigh/Cary area and earned his college degree in the Triangle area, at NC State University. It might seem a bit unusual for someone from the city to choose to open a business in the small town of Warrenton. However, while Kelly was still in college, he met Warren County native Meredith Clayton, who was also in college at the time. They both worked at the Taylor Family YMCA in Cary.
Kelly and Clayton, whose family has operated Tar Heel Tire Sales & Service for many years, married just over 11 years ago, and they moved to Warren County full-time in 2011.
Kelly still maintains his ties with the Triangle through his work with software company Red Hat, but he works remotely now and feels right at home in Warren County. He said that, from the start, local residents welcomed him with open arms.
“What I love about a small town and the community are the relationships I can build and the connections I can make,” Kelly said.
The longer he lived in Warren County, the more he saw that local residents had to travel between 20 and 30 minutes to the towns of Henderson and South Hill, Va., to find everyday and gift items. They might have to travel 45 minutes to Wake Forest to find what they are looking for.
Kelly wanted to do something about that, and the result was Uptown Mercantile.
“I wanted an opportunity to have something locally to fill a gap and meet a need,” he said. “Instead of having to drive 30 minutes away, you can come here.”
The business represents Kelly’s commitment to support local makers. The majority of what he carries has been made in Warren County, the Triangle area or elsewhere in North Carolina.
Kelly loves how Warren County residents refer to local business, such as referring to Burger Barn as Dickie’s or saying that they are going to see Kenny and Brooks instead of “I’m going to Tar Heel Tire.” He wants Uptown Mercantile to bring about the same feeling in the community, and he hopes that the merchandise he carries will be seen as more than just items on a shelf.
“I would love for people to come in and be able to identify the people behind the items,” Kelly said. “You can trace things back to know where the items came from.”
Customers will also find connections to local history in unexpected places. Kelly repurposed shelving from longtime Warrenton attorney Charles Johnson’s office in the Taylor Building to build the frames and fashion shelves for the displays at the store.
Uptown Mercantile will specialize in carrying a variety of merchandise: handmade home décor from Gingham & Pine in Oxford, tobacco baskets made in Charlotte, candles made by a Wake Forest couple, soaps made by a Warren County resident, knitwear made in Cary, earrings made with sand from North Carolina beaches, men’s and women’s leather accessories made in Apex, prints made in Cary, stationary, greeting cards, North Carolina and Uptown Mercantile shirts, North Carolina hats, and more.
A kids section takes on the feel of an old-fashioned general stores with bins of candy, small toys and other kids-sized items.
The specialty foods section features such items as Aunt Ruby’s peanuts from Enfield, cheese from Ashe County, cheese straws, meat products, barbecue sauce, party dips and more. Uptown Mercantile does carry olive oil from Spain, but, there is a state connection here as well. The olive oil is produced via a family business, and the owner’s son lives in North Carolina.
In the future, Kelly hopes to offer craft activities for children and adults with some special kids events around Christmas.
His current hours of operation at Uptown Mercantile are 9 a.m,.-6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Don’t be surprised if Meredith stops by if she has a few minutes from her work at Tar Heel Tire.
For more information about the new local business, email uptownmercantile@gmail.com, find Uptown Mercantile on Facebook or go to theuptownmercantile on Instagram.
