The Warren County Community Foundation (WCCF) has awarded $7,500 in grants to programs supporting the local community.
The board of advisors granted:
• $1,500 to Helpful Hands and Hearts for its Ramping It Up for Our Seniors program
• $1,000 to Living & Learning Youth Center for ReSet and the Triple P Positive Parenting Program
• $2,500 to Loaves & Fishes Ministries Inc. for general operating support
• $500 to the North Carolina Symphony for its Music Discovery program for preschoolers
• $1,500 to Working Landscapes for its program to deliver healthy local food
• $500 to Yokefellow Prison Ministry of North Carolina for its program at the Warren Correctional Center
Funds for the grants came from WCCF’s community grantmaking fund.
“We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” said Linda Browne, advisory board president of the Warren County Community Foundation. “We also are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported philanthropy in our community.”
WCCF is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation and is led by a local volunteer advisory board. Each year, WCCF uses dollars from its endowment funds to make grants to local nonprofit organizations.
Learn more about WCCF and its work in the community or make a tax-deductible donation at nccommunityfoundation.org/Warren. For further information about WCCF, contact Dawn Neighbors at dneighbors@nccommunityfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.