The Warren County Community Center has received a $300,000 state grant from the North Carolina State Capital and Infrastructure Fund to be used for capital improvements.
Shauna Williams, president of the Board of Trustees of the Warren County Community Center, said that state Sen. Don Davis was instrumental in bringing the Community Center’s needs before the legislature. Williams noted that her husband, Yarbrough, has served as chairman of the Warren County Democratic Party for several years. The Williamses built a connection with Davis through their work for the Democratic Party.
“The Community Center is a pillar of strength and vitality for not only Warren County, but all of eastern North Carolina,” Davis said. “Since 1934 when the association was founded, it has served as a critical site for educating young people, bringing together social leaders and families, and uniting us together through our shared history in North Carolina.”
Shauna Williams indicated that the application process involved providing the NC Office of State Budget and Management with information on the scope of work, objectives, expected results, performance measures and a budget.
Proposed work at the Community Center involves rehabilitating both the interior and exterior of the building to include exterior porch, steps, walls and handrails, roof, electric, plumbing, lighting, upgraded bathrooms and kitchens, paint, insulations, new interior and exterior doors, and the addition of a life with required walkways to make the building accessible.
