During a three-hour work session on Oct. 20 that included two public hearings on zoning issues, the Warren County Board of Commissioners planned to revisit several issues in the future and moved a number of items to their November meeting for possible action.
The board added to next month’s meeting: leasing, with a plan for conveyance, the former jail building at the corner of Macon and Bragg streets in Warrenton for establishment of the Warren County Historical Museum; a 24/72 work schedule for emergency medical services personnel and how it will be funded over budget; items related to repairs at the county courthouse; and human resources policy updates including one on full-time employees returning as part-time employees, and reclassification of three health department positions.
Commissioners asked for more information regarding a recommendation on retiree health insurance, which will be discussed at a future work session. Also, information from surrounding counties was requested about a suggested change to the county’s on-call policy.
Commissioners heard from County Manager Vincent Jones about partnerships with Vance-Granville Community College, including Warren County being the location of the commercial driver’s license program, and the college’s basketball program utilizing the John Graham gym in Warrenton, which would require locker room upgrades.
As a result of a public hearing that preceded the work session, the board sent back to the planning board proposed creation of an Interstate Overlay District to include racetracks, internet sweepstakes and solar farm fencing/screening and shooting ranges on all properties that border Interstate 85, with direction for the planning board to present other options before seeking more public comment on the issue.
The board of commissioners is expected to take action on the other public hearing matter at its Nov. 1 regular meeting: changing the zoning of land at 1804 US Hwy. 1 north, in the Wise community, from agricultural residential to neighborhood business for expansion, once sold, of Pay Jay’s convenience store.
