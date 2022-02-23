The Gardner family of Warrenton has been closely linked with Warrenton Insurance Agency, Inc. since W. Monroe Gardner purchased the agency in 1953.
Today, his son, Walter Gardner, continues the family’s tradition of serving the community by meeting a range of insurance needs.
Because Monroe was active with Warrenton Insurance for about 58 years, it is not surprising that his son would follow in his footsteps.
“With the strong family history, I thought of it as my destiny,” Walter said.
Growing up with the agency, Walter would often accompany Monroe to tobacco fields as he adjusted hail losses. As Walter grew older, Monroe would send him to take photographs when someone needed to file an insurance claim.
Walter obtained his insurance license in 1973 and became active with Warrenton Insurance Agency in 1977 after earning a degree at Chowan College and continuing his education at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Also with a longtime connection to Warrenton Insurance Agency is Customer Service Agent Desiree Robertson, whom Walter calls his “left and right hand.”
After earning a degree from Louisburg College, Desiree began working with the insurance agency in 1982. In addition to being the agency’s customer service agent, she also handles many other agency duties.
Warrenton Insurance Agency moved from the Taylor Building on North Main Street to its current location on South Main Street in 1964. The agency offers insurance products providing coverage on primary and secondary homes, mobile homes, automobiles, boats, motorcycles and recreational vehicles, businesses, commercial enterprises, churches and emergency service organizations, along with life insurance and notary services.
The insurance agency focuses on a 60-mile radius in North Carolina from the Raleigh area northward, especially Warren, Granville, Franklin and Vance counties.
Walter and Desiree love the one-on-one relationships that they build with clients.
“My father slogan was, ‘When people see me, I don’t want them to think about insurance, but when they think about insurance, I want them to see me,’” Walter said.
As mayor of Warrenton and chief of Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Walter provides an example of the multiple roles that residents of small towns may hold in their communities. He hopes that his clients find this comforting as they face difficult times.
“People are comforted that I’m not only there as their insurance man, but there in other capacities,” Walter said.
Over the years, Warrenton Insurance Agency has built a multigenerational client base. Walter and Desiree often hear comments like “Your father helped my grandfather.”
They are proud of these family connections that the insurance agency has built as they continue their main goal of being ready to help clients when needed.
“It is gratifying to help clientele in insurance planning and be there when they would need them for claims and tragedies,” Walter said. “We sell a product that people hope they will never use, but when they need it, we are there for them.”
Warrenton Insurance Agency is located at 131 S. Main St., Warrenton, and is open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, call 252-257-3104 or email warrentoninsurance@nc.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.