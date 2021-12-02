When the calendar turns to December, it means that it is almost time for the Warren County Christmas Parade. This year’s event, sponsored by the Warrenton Rotary Club and town of Warenton, will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The county tradition returns to downtown Warrenton after last year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A time of holiday festivities for all ages is planned. Lineup will begin at 4 p.m. at Mariam Boyd Elementary School on Cousin Lucy’s Lane. The parade will move north along Warrenton’s Main Street. Families will want to arrive early to find the best spot so they don’t miss a minute of the fun.
The 2021 parade will share this year’s Rotary International theme of Serve to Change Lives with the idea of taking action to change one’s own life, as well as the lives of others in the community and around the world. To highlight the theme of service, the Boys and Girls Club will be the grand marshal.
The newspaper has also confirmed that a very special guest will be visiting from the North Pole, so children will want to be on their best behavior.
The parade will feature a range of other entries: fire trucks, horseback riders, the Kerr Area Transportation Authority (KARTS), classic vehicles and floats representing community organizations, churches, schools and more.
The holiday excitement will not be over when the parade concludes, however. Those attending will want to make their way to Courthouse Square for the annual Christmas tree lighting by Santa Claus, who will then make his way to his Warren County headquarters to hear children’s wish lists.
Food trucks will be available near Courthouse Square, so families and friends can spend time together while grabbing a bite to eat.
After a full evening of holiday fun, families can return home to look forward to Christmas and to next year’s county Christmas Parade
Tuesday is deadline for parade entries
Parade organizers are still accepting entries for this year’s Christmas Parade, but Tuesday, Dec. 7, is the deadline.
Floats, marching bands, classic vehicles and community groups are welcome. However, no motorcycles will be allowed this year. Participants are asked to show on their floats how they are serving people and communities to change lives.
A link to the entry form is available on the town of Warrenton website, warrenton.nc.gov, and is attached at the left of this article.
Completed entry forms may be given to Meredith Kelly at Tar Heel Tire Sales & Services, 130 Tar Heel Tire Ave., Warrenton, faxed to 252-257-6632, or dropped off at Warrenton Town Hall, 113 S. Bragg St., Warrenton.
For more information, contact Mike Coffman by emailing m.coffman@warrenton.nc.gov.
