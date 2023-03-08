Local residents who have expressed interest in serving on the Warren County Planning Board may have their opportunity soon because several current members have exceeded term limits as outlined by county policy.
The Warren County Board of Commissioners discussed the matter during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.
During its January meeting, the board tabled action on appointments to the planning board because more people expressed interest in serving. County commissioners instructed the planning board to bring a revised list of recommended appointments after considering everyone who submitted an interest to serve document as required for people who would like to serve on a county board.
Monday night, county commissioners considered recommendations for two people who would begin their first terms on the planning board: Lauren Miller as a member and William Landis as an alternate. County commissioners approved these recommendations, meaning that Miller and Landis will serve three-year terms that will end on Jan. 31, 2026. They also asked the planning board to consider recommending that Landis fill a vacancy created by the resignation of a planning board member.
However, discussion grew more intense as the board considered recommendations to re-appoint four current members to the planning board: David Williams (sixth term), Anthony Moran (fourth term), Ted Echols (fourth term) and Sid Cutts (second term).
During the public comments portion of the meeting, Barbara Espinosa expressed concern that several of the people recommended for re-appointment to the planning exceeded term limits as outlined by county policy. As county commissioners discussed re-appointments to the planning board, they expressed agreement. Before considering board appointments and re-appointments, the board approved revisions to rules of procedures (bylaws) pertaining to the Warren County Board of Adjustment. These updates included removing a section outlining the appointment of board members so that it would be inline with bylaws of other county boards. The removed section stated: “The Board of Commissioners at its discretion may consider a waiver of the limitation on term limits to allow service beyond the three consecutive full terms when the board deems it in the best public interest of Warren County.”
Warren County policy “For Board & Committee Appointments and/or Reappointments” sets the limit of service at three consecutive three-year terms. After one of being off that board or commission, the person would be eligible for consideration for additional terms of service. An option states the following: “If the board member currently holding a seat on a board or commission is ineligible for reappointment, having served the maximum number of terms allowed by this Policy, the Board of Commissioners and/or its representatives will make every effort to identify a willing person or persons to be considered for appointments. If permissible, until such time as a suitable replacement is found, the sitting Board member may remain on the board or commission if he or she is desirous of continuing to serve.”
According to the policy, the only person eligible for re-appointment to the planning board was Sid Cutts.
A motion to approve the reappointments with the understanding that a motion might be needed to facilitate in-depth discussion. However, the motion failed for lack of a second.
After further discussion, the board approved a separate motion to re-appoint Sid Cutts to a second term on the planning board, which would end on Jan. 31, 2028.
A more tense discussion then began about whether commissioners should ask the planning board to make new recommendations for service or whether county commissioners should appoint members themselves. After more consideration and questions for Vincent Jones, county manager, and Shiekel Richardson, county attorney, the board concluded that county policy makes what needs to happen next clear: Williams, Moran and Echols will continue to serve on the planning board until replacements are appointed, and the planning board’s next recommendations will need to be for people who have not reached their term limits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.