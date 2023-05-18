The member-funded SECU Foundation is providing a $10,000 four-year college scholarship for Layla Nicole Francis, a senior at Warren County High School.
The scholarship was awarded for study at Winston-Salem State University, one of the University of North Carolina System’s 16 universities.
The “People Helping People®” Scholarship recognizes the recipient’s community involvement, leadership, character, integrity and scholastic achievement.
The funds are provided over eight consecutive semesters for tuition and university-approved educational expenses.
High school scholarships awarded for the 2023 academic year represent a $4.35 million contribution toward the educational goals of college-bound students.
“This scholarship demonstrates our strong commitment to helping students achieve greater success as they follow their dream of pursuing a higher education and rewarding career,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation executive director. “On behalf of SECU Foundation and SECU members, we offer Layla our sincere congratulations and best wishes.”
SECU Foundation’s “People Helping People®” High School Scholarship program has provided nearly $75 million in scholarships for North Carolina high school seniors since 2005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.