As the Warren County Health Department begins to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to older adults, new guidelines from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services expand eligibility to adults age 65 and older.
The health department began the vaccination process with healthcare workers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. The next group to be eligible for the vaccines, according to original NCDHHS phases for vaccine rollout, was adults age 75 and older. However, on Jan. 14, the NHHS decided to make adults age 65 and older eligible to receive the vaccine now.
Warren County Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake said that the revised vaccination phases should make it easier to identify people eligible to receive the vaccine.
She said that the goal of administering vaccines to older adults is “to save lives by protecting North Carolinians who are at high risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19.”
Local residents age 65 and older may call the health department at 252-257-1185 to make an appointment to be vaccinated. Brake previously said that the health department is using the appointment system in order to prevent long lines.
Brake said that when people receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, they will receive appointments for returning to receive their second dose.
Older adults make up Group 2 in the NCDHHS priority phases for vaccine eligibility. Additional phases (appointments not open at this time) are as follows:
• Group 3: Front essential workers
• Group 4: Adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness
• Group 5: Everyone who wants a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination.
“NCDHHS recognizes that flexibility as vaccine rollout continues will be necessary to ensure the demand meets supply efficiently and effectively,” Brake said.
Other vaccine providers
• Maria Parham Health in Henderson is accepting appointments for people age 65 and older to receive the vaccine. To make an appointment, call 252-436-1693 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit mariaparham.com or the Maria Parham Health Facebook page.
• VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill, Va. continues to vaccinate healthcare workers and hospital staff members and has not announced plans for vaccinating the public on its website.
• Walgreens continues to vaccinate residents of nursing facilities and has not announced plans for vaccinating the public on its website.
• Futrell Pharmacy in Warrenton has enrolled as an immunization site, but the process is ongoing with the NCDHHS.
• Local medical offices: Calls to physician’s offices in the Warren County area revealed that it may be too early to say when or if they will receive COVID-19 vaccines. To find out if your doctor’s office will offer vaccines, call the office directly.
