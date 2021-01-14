Warren Family Institute, Inc. in Warrenton will provide a virtual workshop entitled Effective Communication, on Monday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. The workshop will be held via Zoom.
The focus will be to assist individuals in taking responsibility for their own behavior, learning to confront instead of criticize, helping them realize the destructive effects of criticism and providing practice in confronting versus criticizing others.
Participants will learn the difference between criticism and confrontation. Criticism leaves individuals feeling badly about themselves. Confrontation leaves individuals knowing they have done something you don’t like while still feeling positive about themselves. The workshop will provide communication tools such as “I Statements” and “You Messages.”
Those interested in the workshop may register with Linda Reid Pitchford, family support specialist at WFI. Additional information will be provided during registration. Participants must register for the workshop by calling 252-257-1134.
