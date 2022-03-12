On Saturday, Feb. 26, students from Turning Point Community Development Corporation’s Creating Success After School Program visited the North Carolina Museum of History and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. A total of 13 students attended the field trip, along with staff and parents.
“Field trips and off-site learning experiences like this enhance student learning, increase student exposure to new communities and experiences, and further connect our monthly programming themes in the after school program to their daily lives,” said Executive Director Chalis Henderson. “The students are able to make real-life connections to concepts they are exposed to through our project-based learning in the after school program. We are thankful for the support of Triangle North Healthcare Foundation for investing in student learning during the current pandemic.”
Funding for the field trip was provided by Triangle North Healthcare Foundation’s Community Response Grant Program.
Creating Success After School serves students K-12 and is held at Turning Point Community Development Corporation’s Creating Success Education Center. Turning Point CDC is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a mission to serve as a catalyst for the continued development, transformation and empowerment of communities in Warren, Vance, Granville and Franklin counties.
