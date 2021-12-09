The North Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday moved the March Primary Election to May 17 as lower courts consider lawsuits regarding redistricting maps.
At the same time, the state Supreme Court suspended candidate filing for all offices for the 2022 Primary Election. According to the NC State Board of Elections, this includes filing for rescheduled municipal contests. However, candidates whose filing has been accepted by the State Board of Elections or a county board of elections “will be deemed to have filed for the same office” in the May primary.
The State Board indicated that candidates who have already filed for the primary will be able to withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period. Those who withdraw their candidacy would be free to file for any other office for which they are eligible during the reopened filing period.
Dates for a new filing period have not been set.
