The Warren County Board of Education will conduct a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 17, in the multipurpose room of Warren County Middle School, 118 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
The meeting may also be accessed via a link on the school system website at warrenk12nc.org.
The board has called the meeting to hear a presentation from law firm Tharringtom Smith LLC about serving as the board's legal counsel in light of Warrenton attorney Robby May's resignation as board attorney this week. See the article about May's resignation in the May 19 edition of The Warren Record.
Following the presentation, the board will enter closed session to discuss confidential personnel matters.
