Warren Early College High School students Emily Davison, Sarah Labra-Franco and Maria Reyes have been be have been selected as members of the Alpha Sigma Chi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
Phi Theta Kappa recognizes and encourages scholarship among two-year college students. The society provides an opportunity for the development of leadership and service, an intellectual climate for the exchange of ideas and ideals, lively fellowship for scholars, and stimulation of interest in continuing academic excellence.
Membership is by invitation only. Students must currently be enrolled in a regionally accredited institution offering an associate degree program, have completed at least 12 hours of course work leading to an associate degree, and have a grade point average of 3.5.
