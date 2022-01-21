The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Warren County Center announces a webinar, “Basic Fertilization for Forages,” at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.
The event will provide information about how to properly manage fertilization of forage crops. Discussion will focus on soil sampling: how to take soil samples, where to send them and how to interpret the results; soil pH and lime, and plant nutrients.
The webinar is hosted by Davidson, Davie, Forsyth and Yadkin County Cooperative Extension Centers, and will be held online through Zoom from 6:30-8 p.m.
Register online at https://go.ncsu.edu/fertilization.
