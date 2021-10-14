The Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in partnership with Green Rural Redevelopment, Warren County Schools and Warren County Health Department is sponsoring a mobile Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic.
The mobile clinic has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21, from noon to 5 p.m. at Warren County High School, 149 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
The clinic is targeting youth from 12 to 17 years of age; however, the clinic is open for all ages. Parental consent is required for ages 12-17. The first 25 to roll up their sleeves will receive a $25 gift card and accompanying parent or guardian will receive a $25 Food Lion gift card. The vaccinations will be administered by GRRO. This will be the third Vaccination Clinic sponsored by the alumnae chapter. Two other clinics were sponsored in Louisburg and Henderson.
For more information, contact Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. at dstohachapter@gmail.com.
