Arrest reports
• On Aug. 11, Matthew Scott Newman, 25, of Odell Littleton Road, Littleton, was taken into custody on a charge of misdemeanor communicating threats. Newman turned himself in on an outstanding order for arrest and was released after posting the $500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court in Wilson on Aug. 28.
• On Aug. 21, Ronnie Durham, 28, of Ferguson Drive, Warrenton, was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear. Bond was set at $10,000 unsecured. Durham is scheduled to appear in Warren County Superior Court on Oct. 2.
• On Aug. 16, Stephune Williams, 21, of Tyler Lane, Warrenton, was taken into custody on misdemeanor charges of communicating threats and assault on a female. A search warrant was served in front of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Williams did not receive bail. When he was advised of his charges, it was stated that he had to do 48 hours in the jail. Williams is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court today.
• On Aug. 16, Tronia Vanessa Lynch, 62, of Hamlet Road, Hollister, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Lynch was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court today.
• On Aug. 16, Deasia Williams, 19, of Tyler Lane, Warrenton, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Williams was confined in the WCDC under $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court today.
• On Aug. 17, Shelton D. Grenard, 33, of Charlie Stovall Road, Oxford, was taken into custody on charges of misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and misdemeanor no liability insurance. Grenard was confined in the WCDC under $500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on Sept. 27.
• On Aug. 17, Stephune Williams, 21, of Tyler Lane, Warrenton, was taken into custody on charges of felony break or enter a motor vehicle and misdemeanor assault on a female. Williams was confined in the WCDC without bond. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax County District Court on Aug. 28.
• On Aug. 17, Frank Shearin, 48, of Wallace Paschall Road, Warrenton, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstruct. Shearin was confined in the WCDC without bond. He is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court today.
Incident reports
• On Aug. 11, PV Holding Corporation of Boston, Mass., reported unauthorized use of motor vehicle and larceny of currency at a Davis Bugg Road, Warrenton, address. Reported stolen were $7,000 and automobile valued at $1,000.
• On Aug. 11, Betsy Frazier of Tower Road, Norlina, reported larceny after break/enter. She reported that an ATV had been stolen.
• On Aug. 12, Ace Hardware of Elams Road, Littleton, reported an incident of obtaining property by false pretenses and identify theft. Reported stolen were a chainsaw valued at $549.99 and medical tool set valued at $246,99.
• On Aug. 13, Thomas Tucker, Jr. of Ridgeway-Warrenton Road, Norlina, reported larceny in the form of a trailer stolen from a nearby lot.
• On Aug. 14, Diamond Levett of Haddad Drive, Warrenton, reported larceny at a Manson Drewry Road, Manson, address. She reported that copper wire had been stolen.
• On Aug. 14, Vasiety Watson of Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton, reported injury to personal and real property. Damage to a speaker, dresser, interior and exterior walls was reported.
• On Aug. 15, Warren County High School of Campus Drive, Warrenton, reported an incident of possession of a weapon on school property.
• On Aug. 15, Barbara Alston of Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Warrenton, reported identify theft.
• On Aug. 16, Rufus Newell of Will Cheek Road, Warrenton, reported injury to personal and real property (window busted out of vehicle).
• On Aug. 17, Issac Theodore Harrison of Wise Five Forks Road, Norlina, reported illegal trash dumping.
