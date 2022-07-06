After months of frustrating renovation delays and not being sure how to answer the question, “When are you opening?” Ahmed Ibrahim and his staff began filling takeout orders during a soft opening of Milano’s Italian Restaurant at its new location in downtown Warrenton on June 28. All day and night, lines formed out the front door and down the sidewalk, with customers excited to order and pick up pizza, lasagna, wings, stromboli, subs, and more that they had long-missed since fire destroyed the former restaurant building just over two years ago.
The wait was sometimes upwards of two hours, and Milano’s staff unplugged the phone due to the volume of orders being called in.
Ibrahim said he ran out of many food items on the first day, and he was exhausted, but happy.
He felt the love from the community last week and has every day since.
“It was a very good day. Good like a dream I’ve been waiting for,” Ibrahim said. “I lost everything (in the fire). Now I’ve got my work back, some income to support me and my family. I’ve had support from a lot of people.”
It was also exhausting after 15 hours of non-stop cooking with the full menu available.
“People in the street would see me and say, When are you going to be open, We miss you, We need you, so I knew we were going to be busy,” Ibrahim said.
The popular restaurant sold out of pizza, wings, and sandwiches the first day; the second day, dinners such as spaghetti, lasagna, and chicken parmesan sold out.
“It was hard, but we did it,” Ibrahim said.
Cooking hundreds of orders each day were just two people, Ibrahim and Ali Hassanin, former Milano’s staffer.
“We appreciate people’s patience, with just the two of us in the kitchen, and hope everyone was happy with their food and we didn’t forget anything,” Ibrahim said, adding that he needs to hire at least one more cook.
Customers took to social media with posts of their takeout orders, photos and positive comments about how delicious the food was and how much they had missed it. Even beyond opening day, lines formed out the door as people waited to pick up their orders.
As the final months of building renovation took place, Ibrahim found himself helping the contractors with brickwork, plumbing, cleaning. If he could help, he did it. And so did members of the community, Warren County style.
Local businesspeople and others pitched in to clean so the takeout side of the restaurant could open, and during the busiest parts of opening day, folks stepped in behind the counter to help answer the phone and take orders.
Ibrahim said it was good to see people support him simply to be supportive, and he made new friends along the way. Among them, his general contractor, Chris Privette, who became like a brother.
He also acknowledged assistance from others in the community who helped him get his business reopened, including Stacy Woodhouse, Rebecca Harris, Keith Alston, Janet Harris, and Evelyn Shearin.
“I got my life back,” Ibrahim said. “Thank God I’m back on my feet again.”
Milano’s Italian Restaurant is at 107 N. Main St., Warrenton, and can be reached by calling 252-257-5800. Hours are Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Thursday and Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday 2-9 p.m. The dine-in side of the restaurant is expected to open in a couple of weeks. For updates, follow the restaurant’s Facebook page.
