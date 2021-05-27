During its budget work session on Monday, the Norlina Town Board reached consensus to raise the town’s tax rate 2 cents to 70 cents per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2021-22 to avoid a potential deficit and work to build cash reserves.
The tax rate for the current fiscal year represents a 4-cent increase from the previous year and the town’s first tax increase since fiscal year 2004-05.
As the board began budget discussions during its regular May meeting, Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese said that the town has tried to keep the tax rate, and water and sewer rates as steady and low as possible over the past few years, but cautioned that factors such as depreciation of equipment and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic last year had an impact the budget last year and efforts to build up fund balance, or cash reserves.
The original proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22 would have raised the tax rate to 72 cents to include 2.5 percent cost of living salary increases for all full-time town employees.
During Monday’s meeting, Reese told the board that, at the request of Commissioner Claude O’Hagan, he reconfigured total revenues and expenses in the general fund with COLA salary increases eliminated for all full-time employees except for those in Public Works, who have not received recent pay increases.
Reese presented the board with spreadsheet information showing that eliminating the COLA increases would reduce total expenses in the general fund from just over $701,326 to just over $686,104.
However, he warned that leaving the 2021-22 tax rate unchanged at 68 cents would generate just over $678,425 in revenue, leaving a budget deficit of $7,679. Reese added that increasing the tax rate by 1 cent to 69 cents per $100 valuation would generate $682,610 in revenue, which would result in a $3,493 deficit. Increasing the tax rate to 70 cents would generate $686,795 in revenue, resulting in a surplus of $639.39.
Reese recommended that the board increase the tax rate slightly over several fiscal years to generate in order to build up cash reserves. He warned that expenses over which the town has no control are continuing to rise, saying that if the town didn’t take action now, it could be forced to make a sharp tax increase in the future to avoid a serious deficit.
The board also reached consensus on raising water and sewer rates by 25 cents for customers inside the town limits, and by 50 cents for customers outside the town limits.
Again, Reese cautioned the board that the cost of materials continues to rise and that as he and a representative from the UNC School of Government told the board, the town must build up cash reserves in its water and sewer fund to factor in depreciation of equipment. A recent report from the School of Government indicated that in 2019, unrestricted cash and investments were at $22,416.
The increase would set water rates at $5.75 per 1,000 gallons inside the town limits and $6.25 per 1,000 gallons outside the town limits. The sewer rates would be $6.25 per 1,000 gallons inside the town limits and $8.75 per 1,000 gallons outside the town limits.
The board will hold its next discussion of the budget during its June 7 regular meeting. At that time, the board also expects to schedule a budget public hearing.
