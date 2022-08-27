The Lake Gaston Ladies Club will begin the fiscal year 2022-23 with its first meeting and luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Pleasant Hill Christian Life Center, Gasburg, Va. Doors will open at 10 a.m., and the meeting will begin at 10:30.
The program for the meeting will be a brief presentation by each of the 19 activity group coordinators explaining and sharing their plans for the coming year. Sign-up tables will be available for ladies to choose activities of their choice for a fun-filled and rewarding year.
New members are welcome. For more information, contact Debbie Gravanda, membership chairman, by email at debbie@gravanda.com or phone at 407-402-1559.
