The descendants of Sam and Dorothy Williams once again came together for this Annual Thanksgiving Celebration in Warren County.
The event began with greeting, scripture, prayer and song. The menu this year included fried chicken, spaghetti, potato salad, collard greens, pot roast, rolls, assorted desserts (pies, cakes and banana pudding) and assorted drinks.
The family member who traveled the least distance to attend was Christill Penn of Arrington Place in Warrenton. The family members traveling the furthest were Lisa Patterson and friends, Kendra Morris and family of Chesapeake, Va.; Angela Bynam of Virginia Beach, Va.; and Valerie Wiliams, along with newest family member, Theopolis Alston, Jr. of Winston-Salem; Vergie Richardson, Ricky Richardson, Jr. and his family of Greensboro; and Jackie Perkinson and family of Winston-Salem.
Honored members of the family included Family Matriarch Lucy L. Dunlap, and Mr. and Mrs. Anell Williams, all of Warrenton.
The celebration included the annual Bingo game featuring a variety of prizes. Everyone won a game or two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.