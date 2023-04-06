Warren County government will hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, to enable Warren County residents and the business community to review and ask questions about the preliminary data in the newly updated Flood Insurance Rate Maps for the county. The meeting will be held at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton.
Residents will have the opportunity to do the following during the meeting:
• View preliminary flood maps for Warren County
• Locate your property on the flood maps
• Discuss how the maps are connected to flood insurance and floodplain management
• Speak with representatives from NC Emergency Management about the National Flood Insurance Program
The preliminary maps are available for review by contacting the Warren County Planning Department at 252-257-7027, or the North Carolina Floodplain Mapping Program at 919-715-5711. The maps may be viewed online at http://fris.nc.gov/fris/.
