Matters related to Warren County school system employees dominated the agenda as the board of education held its Nov. 22 work session/business meeting. These included efforts to make housing more accessible to local educators, and honoring the teachers and principal of the year.
Housing needs
Superintendent Keith Sutton told board members that Warren County Schools is considering potential forms of district supplemented housing as a means to help educators secure affordable housing in the county, and to help recruit and retain quality staff members.
He said that finding teacher housing is a challenge throughout North Carolina, from rural counties to more affluent areas.
“Affordable housing is a challenge in many of our communities as the price of housing and land is going up,” Sutton said.
He noted that the school system received 47 responses to a recent teacher housing survey. Thirty of the educators responding live in Warren County, and eight live in Vance County. However, others commute to Warren County from Franklin, Halifax, Granville, Nash, Wake Edgecombe and Person counties. Sutton said that a significant number of school system employees have a one-way commute of 45 minutes or more each day.
According to survey respondents, housing is a factor in attracting teachers and other school personnel to Warren County. Fifty-six percent of respondents said they would be more likely to move to Warren county if the school system offered access to district-supplemented housing for employees. Seventy-seven percent thought that more people would apply for and accept jobs with Warren County Schools if the school system offered district-supplemented housing.
Sutton told the board that district-supplemented housing can take a number of forms, including a low-cost or interest-free loans, a housing subsidy or grant. He added that Warren County Schools has considered subsidized housing for beginning teachers or those in their early years of employment.
Sutton indicated that the State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation offers another option through partnerships with school districts in its shared teacher housing programs. Currently, there are five program locations in North Carolina: Asheville City/Buncombe County, Hertford County, Hoke County and two in Dare County.
Sutton told board members that the SECU Foundation is now making opportunities for low-cost loans and interest-free loans to help with teacher housing available to school systems across North Carolina.
He noted that the SECU Foundation seeks collaboration with key stakeholders for teacher housing projects:
• Steering committee or education foundation
• Local education agency (school district) representatives
• Local government leadership
• Housing/property management partner (working in conjunction with the general contractor)
• Fundraising consultant
• Financial institutions for a construction loan and a permanent mortgage loan
Sutton indicated that with concerns related to the cost and availability of land, a number of other school districts have considered converting old school buildings into teacher housing. He said that Warren County has similar options, including an old home on the grounds of the Central Services building and school sites that will not be in use after consolidation.
“Housing is a challenge,” he said, adding that the school system wants to help address it.
Teacher and principal honors
In other business, Warren County Schools named its 2022-23 Beginning Teacher of the Year, Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year.
Beginning Teacher of the Year: Toriano McRae, Business and Information Technology teacher, Warren County High School. Other school-level winners: Shinobi Sidberry, third-grade teacher, Mariam Boyd Elementary School; Linda Hargrove, school counselor and former first-grade teacher, Northside Elementary School; and Hannah Harrold, Math teacher, Warren Early College High School.
Teacher of the Year: Reneka Andrews, Math instructional coach, Mariam Boyd Elementary School. Runner-up: Clinton Eaton, Math and Science teacher, Warren Early College High School. Other school-level winners: Jill Burnette-Ellis, kindergarten teacher, Northside Elementary School; Earlene Clanton, eighth-grade Social Studies teacher, Warren County Middle School; Jesus De’Avila, Spanish teacher, Warren New Tech High School; Marion Barnes, pre-kindergarten teacher, Vaughan Elementary School; and Shimey Masters-Braxford, Warren County High School.
Principal of the Year: Kendra Davis, Mariam Boyd Elementary School; runner-up: Dr. Dennis Carrington, Warren County Middle School.
District Improvement Plan
The board of education approved Warren County Schools’ District Improvement Plan to increase student achievement.
Sutton told board members that increasing parent and community engagement is a vital part of the improvement process. He noted that the school system is reactivating several advisory committees to the superintendent that had met since the COVID-19 pandemic, such as teacher and parent advisory committees.
Sutton indicated that Warren County Schools hopes to ultimately have advisory committees to the superintendent and to the board of education that would involve parents.
