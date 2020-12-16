Elizabeth City State University, through its COVID-19 Mitigation Project, will host a free drive-up COVID-19 testing event from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Dec. 19, at Warren County Recreation Complex, 840 US Hwy. 158 bypass, Warrenton.
No insurance coverage is required. The service is provided through a grant which ECSU received from the NC Policy Collaboratory at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Masks, hand sanitizer and other COVID-19 related materials will also be distributed during the Saturday event.
Registration is encouraged. Appointments may be scheduled by completing the “community” form at bit.ly/ecsu-comm. However, walk-ins will be accepted.
For more information, contact the COVID Operation Center at 252-335-3942 or email opscenter@ecsu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.