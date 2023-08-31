North Carolina Cooperative Extension reminds the public that for anyone with private pesticide applicator certification whose certification expires in 2023, Sept. 30 is the deadline to obtain the necessary continuing education classes (two hours of Category V plus two hours of Category X).
The following “last chance” training options are available locally:
• Sept. 6, 6-8 p.m.: Category V training. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/private-applicator-v-train
ing-tickets-698341437037?aff=oddtdtcreator.
• Sept. 11, 2-4 p.m.: Category X, N, O and D training. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pesticide-training-for-n-o-d-and-x-credits-tickets-698343091987?aff=oddtdtcreator.
Sept. 14, 9-11 a.m.: Category V training. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/private-applicator-v-train
ing-tickets-698342430007?aff=oddtdtcreator.
Each of the sessions will be offered at all of the Cooperative Extension centers:
• Warren County Center, 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton; 252-257-3640
• Granville County Center, 125 Oxford Outer Loop, Oxford; 919-603-1350
• Person County Center, 304 S. Morgan St., Roxboro; 336-599-1195
Training will also be available at the Vance County Regional Farmers Market, 210 Southpark Dr., Henderson; 252-213-6095
In addition, a Soil Fumigant Recertification class, Category Z(SF), will be offered at the Roxboro location as follows:
• Sept. 6, 5 p.m. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/private-fumigation-zsf-training-tickets-698341788087?aff=oddtdtcreator
• Sept. 14, 11 a.m. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/private-fumigant-zsf-training-tickets-698342841237?aff=oddtdtcreator
Registration is required and may also be completed by calling the number of your preferred location as listed above.
