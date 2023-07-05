Warren County Schools will hold a public discussion regarding proposed changes for Warren County High School and Warren New Tech High School at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, at Warren County High School, located at 149 Campus Drive.
The proposed changes would merge Warren New Tech with Warren County High School in the new school year, meaning that New Tech would close. The proposed changes are also expected to bring about what the school system has described as a transformed Warren County High School.
An initial public hearing about the school system recommendation to close Warren New Tech and consolidate it with Warren County High School for the 2023-24 school year was conducted during the board’s June 20 regular work session/business meeting. After hearing questions and concerns from the community, a second public hearing was recommended. Board Chairperson Jennifer Sims described this second public hearing as a chance for the community to have more of a dialogue with board members and school system administrators about their questions and concerns.
A link to the details about the proposed merger may be accessed on the Warren County Schools website at warrenk12nc.org and on the website of each school in the Warren County district. Direct links may be accessed through the online version of this article on the newspaper website, www.warrenrecord.com.
More information about the proposed closing of Warren New Tech High School and merger with Warren County High School follows:
The school system recommendation
Prior to the public hearing last month, Warren County Schools Superintendent Keith Sutton discussed factors which led to the school system’s recommendation to consolidate. He said that Warren New Tech was scheduled to close at the end of the 2023-24 school year to move forward with the Warren County Board of Education’s long-range plans to consolidate schools on the US Hwy. 158 Bypass campus that currently includes Warren County High School, Warren County Middle School and Warren New Tech High School.
Ultimately, the campus will have one elementary school, one middle school and one high school for Warren County students. Renovations and construction to transform Warren New Tech into the consolidated elementary school, funding by a $30 million grant, are tentatively scheduled to begin in the fall of 2024.
Sutton previously explained that North Carolina General Statutes and Warren County Board of Education policy outline a process that school districts must follow when they consider closing a school. This process includes a study of factors that must be considered as well as a public hearing, among others. A draft copy of the school system’s study is available on the Warren County School’s website, warrenk12nc.org. Click on “Proposed Changes for Warren County High School and Warren New Tech High School.”
According to the school system information, the Warren New Tech building has the capacity to serve about 140 students. However, enrollment for the 2022-23 school year was 75 students. Taking into consideration the students who graduated this year and the 11 rising ninth-graders who applied to attend Warren New Tech, the school would have 64 students in the upcoming school year.
The study results indicate that the decrease in enrollment is consistent with a trend over the past five years. Enrollment was 137 students in 2018-19 and was 127 the following school year. Enrollment remained steady at 97 for the next two years before declining in the school year that recently ended.
The study states that: “The low enrollment creates economic hardships of scale which are difficult to sustain, with current WNTHS class sizes of 8-10 students, significantly below the state average and allotted funding levels.”
According to the study, because WCHS has additional space available, it will be able to absorb the Warren New Tech students and staff with little to no additional cost.”
However, the study indicated that there are differences between the calendars for both schools. Warren New Tech, which follows the school system’s traditional calendar, would begin the new school year on Aug. 28 and end the year on June 7. WCHS will start the new school year on Aug. 8, which allows students to take exams before winter break, and end the year on May 22.
The study also states that consolidating the two schools would enable students to have learning opportunities not previously available to them: “Combining the schools will allow WCHS to offer advanced placement courses that weren’t previously available for students. The combined school will also allow WNTHS students access to electives and extracurricular activities like our Space Force program, SparkNC High-Tech Learning Lab, flight simulators, robotics club, masonry, etc. Warren County Schools is working to transform our system of teaching and learning to focus on improving academic outcomes and providing high-quality instruction and support so ALL students can thrive and realize their full potential.”
Warren County Schools indicated that moving students out of Warren New Tech would allow the school system to use the building for an Alternative Learning Program for students with challenges and needs that can best be served outside the traditional classroom and school setting.
The Warren County Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the proposed changes for Warren County High School and Warren New Tech High School during its July 25 meeting.
