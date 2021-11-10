A Monday Lunch and Learn event focusing on social entrepreneurship is one of many local activities taking place as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week. Above, Carla Norwood of Warrenton nonprofit Working Landscapes, left, was the speaker for Monday’s event. Also pictured are Eva Welsh of Historic Warrenton Food Tour, center, and Flynne Meares of Frontier Warren. Below, those attending the event introduce themselves to one another. The Warrenton Town Board adopted a resolution recognizing Nov. 8-14 as Global Entrepreneurship Week here. Local activities are made possible through a partnership between Frontier Warren, Historic Warrenton Food Tour, The Warrenist and others. Lunch and Learn events will be held at noon today (Wednesday) and Friday at Frontier Warren, 140 S. Main St., Warrenton.
