Eastpointe, which manages behavioral healthcare for residents of Warren and nine other North Carolina counties, will conduct a Tailored Plan Town Hall Meeting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
The event, conducted in partnership with the NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker, will allow area residents to learn more about the Tailored Plan launch, enrollment and other related topics.
In 2021, Warren County partnered with Eastpointe to manage publicly-funded services for county residents with mental health needs, substance use disorders, and intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Eastpointe describes its role as a managed care organization partnering with community agencies, licensed independent practitioners and hospitals to help the uninsured and those on Medicaid to obtain comprehensive, effective treatment that is essential for their well-being.
Terrell Alston, Eastpointe senior administrator of network relations and special incentives, said that the managed care organization partners with more than 600 providers across North Carolina, including many in Warren County and others that may not be located here, but cover the county. In these cases, providers that are not physically located in Warren County can come here to provide services to local clients.
Alston believes that the Tailored Plan will be a great asset to local residents, saying that it will provide a holistic approach to healthcare for its local clients. The Tailored Plan, part of North Carolina’s Integrated Health Model, will launch on Dec. 1 of this year.
Alston noted that management of physical healthcare and management of behavioral healthcare have been separate. However, the Tailored Plan combines the two, meaning that Eastpointe will be able to manage care for physical healthcare in addition to its current focus on behavioral healthcare. Eastpointe’s local clients will no longer have to look elsewhere to be connected with providers that will cover their physical healthcare needs, Alston indicated.
Under the Tailored Plan, which Eastpointe refers to as Whole-Person Care, benefits that will be managed include physical health services, pharmacy services, mental health and substance use disorder services, intellectual/developmental disability services, traumatic brain injury services, and arranging transportation to medical appointments.
He said that the way that clients qualify for Medicaid will not change with the implementation of the Tailored Plan, and neither will care and benefits.
“The only change is just the way it is managed,” Alston said. “It covers holistic care.”
